Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 9,141 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 651,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

