CryptoSoul Trading Up 137.3% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $182,949.01 and $8.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 137.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00209247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

