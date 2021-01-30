CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,658.11

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $158,658.11 and $109,766.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00130188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00264113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064979 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.83 or 0.92151917 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.