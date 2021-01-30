Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.15. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.