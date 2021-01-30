Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $172.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.36.

NYSE CCI opened at $159.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

