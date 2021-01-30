CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.47

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $18.79. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 114,784 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

