Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.