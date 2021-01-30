Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Croda International stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

