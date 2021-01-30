Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,157.29

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,157.29 and traded as high as $6,434.00. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at $6,370.00, with a volume of 189,160 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,131.82 ($67.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,451.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

