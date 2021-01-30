Critical Review: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) versus Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29%

94.4% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Inphi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Inphi 0 5 9 0 2.64

Inphi has a consensus price target of $143.46, suggesting a potential downside of 14.92%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 86.24 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Inphi $365.64 million 24.03 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,810.17

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inphi.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inphi beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

