Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Criteo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

