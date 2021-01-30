Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.25–0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.2. The company issued revenue guidance of $127-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.84 million.Cree also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.25)-($0.21) EPS.

Cree stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $126.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.27.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.