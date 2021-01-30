Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 842 ($11.00) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 728.40 ($9.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 805.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 659.54. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

