Credit Suisse Group Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $125.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.06.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,371,353 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.