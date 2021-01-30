Credit Suisse Group Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.45.

NYSE EPRT opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 95,678 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

