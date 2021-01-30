Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,349. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

