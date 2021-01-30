Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.70. Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 27,029 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £27,431.49 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.58.

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) Company Profile (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.