Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crane’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and 2.8%, respectively. The company is experiencing improving order trends across several of its businesses including engineered materials and process valve. Also, its buyout of CIRCOR’s Instrumentation & Sampling business has been adding value to its process valve unit. For 2021, the company believes that acquisitions will boost its sales by $5 million. Net sales are expected to grow 4% year over year. However, it remains wary of the end-market challenges caused by the pandemic on its near-term performance. High debts might affect the company’s profitability in the quarters ahead. Headwinds related to international exposure might affect its performance. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Crane alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

NYSE:CR opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.