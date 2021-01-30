Craig Hallum Boosts MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $55.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $979.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,253 shares of company stock worth $1,945,798. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.