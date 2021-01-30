Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 1,897 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $243.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.06.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

