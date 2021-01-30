Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 1,897 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $243.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.06.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.