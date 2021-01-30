Cowen Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $215.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.24.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

