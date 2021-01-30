Cowen Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $116.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

