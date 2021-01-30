Cowen Increases Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target to $13.00

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

NYSE:FLY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $294.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.