Cowen Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.62.

CCO stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 104,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

