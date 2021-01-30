Cowen Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

