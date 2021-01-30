Cowen Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.
AMD stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
