Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,490,139 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after buying an additional 902,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 273.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 348,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 255,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 206.7% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 341,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 230,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ opened at $14.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,632.

