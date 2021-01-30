Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $543.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day moving average is $493.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

