Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $165.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

