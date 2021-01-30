Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 347,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

HYT opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

