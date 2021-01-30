Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.04 and its 200 day moving average is $339.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.