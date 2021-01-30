Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,358 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

