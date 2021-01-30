Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

