Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 7%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $319.25 and last traded at $317.16. Approximately 2,069,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,245,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,678,357.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

