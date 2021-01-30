Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

