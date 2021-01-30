Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $414,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

