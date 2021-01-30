Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

