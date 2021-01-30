CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $45,057.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.00899993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.80 or 0.04275010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018209 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

