Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $352.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

