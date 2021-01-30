Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $352.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.