Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 5,936,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,306,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Specifically, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

