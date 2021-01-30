Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Insider Sells $3,500,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

