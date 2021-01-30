Corrado Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 1,144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December comprises about 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 209.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

PDEC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,769. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

