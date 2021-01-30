Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 217,703 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

