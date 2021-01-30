Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,995 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

