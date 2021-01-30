Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,633.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

