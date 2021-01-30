Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

GE stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

