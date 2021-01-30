Cordant Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,253,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $582,727,000 after buying an additional 374,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

