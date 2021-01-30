Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6,137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 2.7% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

