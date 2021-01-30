Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Trading 24.6% Higher

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)’s stock price rose 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 1,934,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,310% from the average daily volume of 80,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $344.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.