Contrasting Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Information Services Group and Grow Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.64 $3.34 million $0.16 22.06 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Information Services Group and Grow Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Information Services Group beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

