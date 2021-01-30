Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €112.65 ($132.53) and last traded at €114.65 ($134.88). 557,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.55 ($137.12).

A number of research firms have commented on CON. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a PE ratio of -15.77.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

